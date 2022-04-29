Trinh T. Minh-ha: Persistence of Vision Award + What About China?
In Conversation
Nearly a half century after China’s Cultural Revolution, images of the Asian superpower as friend or foe to a beleaguered, industrialized West belie a mercurial nature that fascinates in this latest video essay by esteemed UC Berkeley professor and experimental filmmaker Trinh T. Minh-ha. Similar to Forgetting Vietnam (2015), low-res video footage shot thirty years ago of Chinese rural life centering on women, children, labor, and family is reanimated and reframed through photomontage, oral histories, travelogs, poetry, and folk songs in order to interrogate what China has been, is, and could be. The generational transmission of values and ideas weighs heavily, impacting identity formation at home and in diaspora. As in her seminal works, Surname Viet Given Name Nam (1989), Shoot for the Contents (1991), and Forgetting Vietnam, the materiality of texts (video, sound, this film) captures the effect experienced by global citizenry.
FILM DETAILS
Screenwriter
- Trinh T. Minh-ha
Cinematographer
- Trinh T. Minh-ha
Language
- English
- Chinese
- with English subtitles
Print Info
- Color
- DCP
- 135 mins
Source
- Trinh T. Minh-ha
Filmmaker, writer, and composer Trinh T. Minh-ha is a Distinguished Professor of the Graduate School at the University of California, Berkeley, whose work runs the gamut from feature films to multimedia installations to books. Her many awards include the 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Women’s Caucus for Art; the 2006 Trailblazers Award at MIPDoc in Cannes, France; and the 1991 AFI National Independent Filmmaker Maya Deren Award. This year’s POV program will feature Trinh in conversation with Rizvana Bradley, assistant professor of film and media at UC Berkeley, followed by the North American premiere of Trinh’s latest film, What About China?